Our Pet of the Week has one of the most popular doggie names, and she's a popular breed

Our Pet of the Week has one of the most popular doggie names, and she's a very popular breed too.

Bella is a two-year old "schnoodle", which is a poodle and Schnauzer mix. She just got a fresh grooming and is fully grown, about sixteen pounds.

Bella doesn't shed and she's doggy door trained, so she's ready to move into her brand new home!

She's a little shy at first, but warms up quickly. She's good with kids, dogs and adults — everyone she meets.

She's $600 and she comes spayed, microchipped, current on all vaccinations and brings her very own collar, leash and harness.

If you'd like to adopt Bella, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event at Petco in Draper on Saturday, September 5, 2026 from 1-4pm.