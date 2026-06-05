Our Pet of the Week is a real Jewel

Our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week is a real Jewel -- and she's ready to spend her golden years in her forever home!

Because she's considered a senior dog, she's only $100, but she has plenty of life and love left to give!

She was in a great home since she was a pup but her dad was diagnosed with Parkinson's and can no longer care for her.

She gets along with dogs, but puppies can be a bit much for her, same with young children.

Jewel is playful, loyal, quiet and smart. She does have arthritis, but it doesn't slow her down when she takes her joint meds.

She's spayed, current on vaccinations, chipped and potty trained.

You can meet Jewel by filling out an application at hearts4paws.org.