Our Pet of the Week is full of energy and loves to give obstacle courses a try!

Our Pet of the Week is almost one-year-old and she's a very energetic pup who likes to run and play and jump!

In fact she can clear a four-foot fence with a running start!

Her name is Lola and her foster mom says she hasn't met a dog or a person she doesn't get along with.

She also loves playing with toys.

She's a regular at Camp Bow Wow in Sandy and sometimes joins in on the day to day enrichments and her personal favorite is the obstacle course.

Lola is ready to find her forever family and is chipped, current on all vaccinations and spayed.

If you'd like to meet Lola, please visit hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.

Hearts4Paws will be at the Petco in Draper (195 E. 12300 S.) on Saturday, August 16, 2025 from 1-4pm with adoptable dogs.