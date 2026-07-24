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Our Pet of the Week is hoping to be your best buddy

Let's Find Buddy a Home!
This little "Buddy" is one of the sweetest dogs ever!
Let's Find Buddy a Home!
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Our Pet of the Week, Buddy, is on the lookout for a new best buddy! He's always up for a good time and is a loyal and friendly boy.

He's an adult Havanese who is playful but also enjoys being a couch potato!

He's described as a "people person", but he also gets along with all the good boy and girl doggies at the park.

Buddy loves to give kisses and is always up for an adventure.

He's potty trained, vaccinated, chipped and neutered, so he's ready to find his forever family.

If you'd like to meet Buddy, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

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