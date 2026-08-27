Our Pet of the Week Sharkey still has her puppy personality

Meet Sharkey — our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

She's a young chihuahua and dachshund mix and still has her puppy personality and energy! She will chew on everything she finds.

Sharkey doesn't like having her picture taken, unless she rolling on her back showing off her long body.

Sharkey is described as playful, quiet and smart... she likes women and children, but takes some time to warm up to men.

Her adoption fee is $350 and she is vaccinated, spayed and chipped.

You can meet her by filling out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having a "Pawsitively Magical" adoption event on Saturday, August 29, 2026 from 12-3pm at Dela's Doggy Desserts in West Jordan.

There will be a magician giving a FREE family-friendly magic show in addition to being able to meet cute adoptable doggies too.