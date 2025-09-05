Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Our Pets of the Week are tiny boys with big names

Let's Find Zeus and Hercules a Home!
We have not one, but two pets of the week!
Posted

Meet Zeus and Hercules -- our Hearts4Paws Pets of the Week. They are a bonded pair who need to find their forever home together.

They are very good boys who love to play but are also content just cuddling up with their humans.

They are friendly and and smart with gentle and quiet personalities.

They are only six and eight pounds and are adults.

Since they are a bonded pair, they are only $400 for both. They are vaccinated, neutered and chipped.

If you are interested in meeting Zeus and Hercules, visit hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petco in Draper on Saturday, September 6, 2025 from 1-4pm with adoptable dogs.

