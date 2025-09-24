Our Super Senior for September loves to spend his time teaching piano lessons

If you're looking for our Super Senior, you'll probably find him tickling the ivory at the Murray Senior Center.

Ken Ny is not only the self-appointed piano teacher there, he's also one of the cherished volunteers.

Morgan Saxton and Trinka Whatley, owner of Visiting Angels in Provo, surprised him with the Super Senior recognition.

Trinka says he's an example of someone who is doing extraordinary things in their community!

And Cory Plant, who nominated Ken for the award agrees, saying in addition to teaching piano lessons for free, he also started a choir at the Center.

Ken is a gifted musician and he plays free concerts at libraries around Salt Lake City.

If you know someone who should be recognized, you can nominate them here, and once a month a senior will be selected to be recognized.

