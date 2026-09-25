Our sweet Pet of the Week is ready to "Moooooove" into her forever home

Meet Moo, she's our sweet Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week and she's ready to "Moooove" into her new forever home.

He's only a few months old and a chiweenie, who was taken from a hoarding house where she wasn't given the attention she needed or deserved.

Because of that, Moo may take a little time to warm up to you, and she needs someone who is patient with her to learn potty training and her manners.

But this sweet girl is ready to learn these skills, and be loved just as much as she will love you.

Moo is spayed, chipped and vaccinated and her adoption fee is $350.

If you're interested in meeting her, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have adoptable dogs at The Dog's Meow at 2047 E 3300 S, Millcreek, Utah on Saturday, September 26, 2026 from 12-3pm.