Outdoor cooking is getting more and more popular, especially during the holidays

IFA Shares 3 Recipes for Thanksgiving Dinner
(The Place Advertiser) - You could cook Thanksgiving turkey and all the sides on your grill!
Jenny Hardman went to IFA to learn more about how a pellet grill can enhance flavors and create memorable meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

IFA Farm Supply Marketing Manager, Dan Jensen, says a pellet grill is perfect for turkey, ham and prime rib.

Dan shared his recipe for the main course, the turkey, and he also shared recipes for popular sides that will complement main dishes:

Visit your nearest IFA location for pellet grills, grilling supplies, and accessories as well as expert advice.
You can learn more at ifa.coop.

