Outdoor Retailer is Back in SLC, Jenny Takes Us Inside the Snow Show

Lowa Boots are at Outdoor Retailer
Lowa Boots are debuting a new trail running shoe at Outdoor Retailer.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jan 11, 2023
Outdoor Retailer is back at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

Jenny checked it out and talked to some of the companies showing off their outdoor gear.

One of them is Lowa Boots — a company based in Germany, but with a huge presence in the U.S.

Lowa is a mountain outdoor footwear company that is celebrating 100 years in business.

They sell everything from big boots to help climbers summit Mt. Everest right down to playground shoes your kids can splash in puddles in and everything in between.

Lowa is introducing a new line of trail runners at Outdoor Retailer. The boots are lightweight but also very durable and give a lot of support. They'll be available to purchase this spring.

You can find Lowa Boots at many retailers including REI and also on their website lowaboots.com.

