In celebration of Utah Pacific Islander Heritage Month in August, the city of Millcreek is hosting a Pacific Islander Skate Night on Saturday, August 8 from 6-10 pm at the Millcreek Common Skate Loop.

In August of 1889, the first Pacific Islander settlers arrived in Utah, establishing the Iosepa settlement in Tooele's Skull Valley.

Today, nearly 80,000 Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders live in Utah, with the majority living in Salt Lake and Utah Counties.

Since 2012, August has been declared Utah's Pacific Island Heritage Month by former Governor Gary Herbert.

The event is FREE admission and FREE skate rentals for the first 1,000 guests.

FREE personal pizza for the first 50 guests through the gate at 6:00 p.m., courtesy of Millcreek Pizza House.

There will also be live performances, skate demonstrations and cultural performances by

the Malialole Dance Group and Tausala, who joined us in studio.

Tausala is a Samoan-based Polynesian performing arts group. Established in Arizona in 1998, they opened their Utah studio in 2011.

You can learn more at piskatenight.com and on Facebook @PISkateNight.