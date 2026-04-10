Panchito the pooch is a real character!

Our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week, Panchito is a smart and playful boy who is full of life and love, always up for an adventure, or a good old cuddle on the couch.

He's described as a perfect mix of energy and affection with a funny, loving personality that will keep you on your toes.

He's good with other dogs too, so he'd be a great addition to a fur-family or could be a solo pup too.

He comes freshly groomed, neutered, chipped and current on all vaccinations.

Panchito is also doggie door trained.

If you'd like to meet Panchito, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

His adoption fee is $500.