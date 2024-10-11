Park for free along Historic Main in Park City while you shop or dine

From now through November 20, 2024, you can park for free along Historic Main Street in Park City when you shop and dine and go to shows like "Thriller".

Jenny Hardman talked with Ginger Wicks, Executive Director of Historic Park City Alliance, who says this move is meant to help local businesses during temporary disruption due to the Main Street Waterline Project.

In addition to street parking, the China Bridge Parking Garage will be available to patrons visiting the Historic District as an added convenience.

The only exceptions will be during the 8th Annual Park City Shot Ski on October 12, 2024 and for Halloween on Main on October 31, 2024.

In addition to getting a jump start on holiday shopping during this free parking window, locals and visitors can continue to enjoy events and experiences on Main Street, including Park City Museum Free Days, Park City Gallery Strolls on the last Friday of every month, live shows at The Egyptian Theatre, the Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) Dine About, and more.

For more information please visit historicparkcityutah.com.