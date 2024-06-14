Patio dining at Flanagan's on Historic Main Street in Park City

Flanagan's is an Irish pub that serves Authentic Irish fayre as well as lots of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options.

You can dine year-round inside their restaurant or during the summer months you can enjoy their outdoor patio which is right on Main Street Park City.

They also have a downstairs for 21+ that offers live music, DJ, dancing, and fun!

Ivonne Timar shared some of their delicious entrees from traditional corned beef and cabbage, to salads, a Vegasn and Gluten Free Burger, and of course dessert!

