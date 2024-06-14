Watch Now
Patio dining at Flanagan's on Historic Main Street in Park City

Flanagan's on Main
It's patio season along Park City's Historic Main Street.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jun 14, 2024

Flanagan's is an Irish pub that serves Authentic Irish fayre as well as lots of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options.

You can dine year-round inside their restaurant or during the summer months you can enjoy their outdoor patio which is right on Main Street Park City.

They also have a downstairs for 21+ that offers live music, DJ, dancing, and fun!

Ivonne Timar shared some of their delicious entrees from traditional corned beef and cabbage, to salads, a Vegasn and Gluten Free Burger, and of course dessert!

For more information go to Flanagan's on Main and you can follow them on social media @flanagansonmain.

