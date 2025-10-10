Patric Richardson, star of HGTV's The Laundry Guy is at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Patric Richardson, star of HGTV's The Laundry Guy and author of Laundry Love, is going to be at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show.

Morgan Saxton got a chance to talk with Patric about some of the tips he'll be sharing with attendees, including choosing the right wash temperature:



Eco Cold: Straight from the tap; extremely cold water may be slightly warmed by the machine. Great for energy savings and gentle on fabrics.

Cool (65°F): The new "cold" that activates detergent effectively. Safe, energy-efficient, and ideal for most everyday loads.

Warm (70–90°F): Patric's favorite setting—comfortable, effective, and perfect for most fabrics.

Hot (100–105°F): Often unnecessary thanks to modern detergents, fabric technology, and machines.

Sanitize (125–165°F): Reserved for when deep cleaning is needed, such as when someone is sick. Most of the time, the dryer handles sanitization effectively.

Pro Tip: For everyday laundry, Patric recommends warm water + fast/quick wash cycle for efficiency and optimal cleaning.

Patric also shared his simple, effective routine for keeping sheets soft, clean and fresh:

Pre-treat stains: Spray oily spots from hair, lotion, or pets with vinegar and water before washing. Chocolate or food stains should be pre-treated similarly.

Load properly: Place sheets loosely in the washer—avoid overfilling to ensure thorough cleaning. For a set, this includes two sheets and four pillowcases.

Detergent & additives: Use soap flakes and add a tablespoon of oxygen bleach directly on top of the load for extra cleaning power.

Cycle & drying: Use express/quick wash for sheets. When drying, avoid over-drying; modern dryers with sensors help prevent fabric wear. Stop a few minutes early if no sensor is available.

Finishing touches: For no-iron sheets, place them directly on the bed to minimize wrinkles. For a polished look, iron the flat sheet hem only.

Pro Tip: Fresh, well-cared-for sheets enhance sleep quality, and this method is simple, fast, and effective.

Patric also loves showing people how to get more wear out of their clothes without wasting time, water, or energy.

He suggests using the "Wear It Again" Cycle which is found on newer machines.

It uses steam and tumble to remove wrinkles, pet hair and odors.

Patric says it's perfect for shirts worn under sweaters or items that just need a quick pick-me-up.

If you don't have a "Wear It Again" Feature, you can DIY it:

Wet Washcloth Hack: Wet, wring, tumble alone for 2 minutes to create steam.

Quickly toss in wrinkled clothes, close the dryer fast to trap steam.

Tumble 10 minutes → clothes come out smooth, fresh, and ready to wear.

Works on multiple garments at once.

Patric also has a DIY trick for static and all it takes is a ball of aluminum foil.

How to Make It:



Tear off about a yard of foil and roll from edges to the middle into a softball-sized ball.

Toss into the dryer — lasts 30–60 loads.

Eliminates static naturally.

Pro Tips:

Use good-quality foil (not recycled or flimsy).

Think of your dryer like an oven, not a microwave — totally safe.

When the ball gets small and smooth, recycle it and make a new one.

Patric Richardson will bring his humor, real-life hacks, and laundry expertise to the Salt Lake Fall Home Show Design Stage on:

Friday, October 10 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 11 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 12 at 1 p.m.

He'll share clever tricks like this one live on stage — audience members always walk away with practical tips and plenty of laughs. Attendees also have the chance to win copies of his newest book, House Love: A Joyful Guide to Cleaning, Organizing and Loving the Home You're In.

The Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Dates:

Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 | 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 | 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street, Sandy, Utah

For more information and tickets, visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.

