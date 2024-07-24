Paying tribute to the children who died on the pioneer trail

This is the Place Heritage Park is full of lots of fun whether you are panning for gold, enjoying the candy and treats around the property, on a train ride, or watching the blacksmith but it also has somber areas and a place to honor the pioneers who endured so much.

The Pioneer Children’s Memorial pays tribute to the 684 children who lost their lives while making their way to Zion on the pioneer trail in the mid-1800’s.

The names of the children are etched on stones so they will never be forgotten.

You can read and listen to their stories on plaques in this beautiful yet heart-wrenching memorial.

For more information go to thisistheplace.org.