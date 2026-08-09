Peach cobbler brunch cups with Smith's Chef Jeff

These Greek yogurt baked oatmeal cups are a cozy, make-ahead breakfast packed with wholesome oats and creamy yogurt, then topped with warm peach compote, fluffy whipped mascarpone cream and a buttery pecan cobbler crunch.

Ingredients

Brunch Cups

● 2 ripe bananas, mashed

● 2 eggs

● 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

● 1/4 cup maple syrup

● 1 tsp vanilla extract

● 2 cups old-fashioned oats

● 1 tsp baking powder

● 1 tsp cinnamon

● 1/4 tsp kosher salt

● 2 peaches, diced

● 1/2 cup chopped pecans

Warm Peach Compote

● 2 fresh peaches, diced

● 1 tbsp butter

● 2 tbsp brown sugar

● 1 tsp lemon juice

● 1/2 tsp vanilla

● Pinch cinnamon

● Pinch kosher salt

Whipped Mascarpone Cream

● 8 oz mascarpone cheese

● 2–3 tbsp honey

● 1 tsp vanilla

● Zest of 1/2 lemon

● Pinch kosher salt

Pecan Cobbler Crunch

● 1 tbsp butter

● 1/4 cup chopped pecans

● 2 tbsp brown sugar

● Pinch cinnamon

● Pinch kosher salt

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 12-cup muffin tin.

2. In a large bowl combine bananas, eggs, Greek yogurt, maple syrup and vanilla. Stir in oats, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, diced peaches and chopped pecans. Divide among muffin cups and bake 25–30 minutes until set and lightly golden.

3. For the peach compote, melt butter in a skillet. Add peaches, brown sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, cinnamon and salt. Simmer 4–5 minutes until glossy but the peaches still hold their shape.

4. Whisk together the mascarpone, honey, vanilla, lemon zest and salt until smooth and creamy.

5. For the pecan cobbler crunch, melt butter in a small skillet. Add pecans, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Cook 3–4 minutes until the sugar coats the pecans. Spread onto parchment to cool, then break into clusters.

6. Serve warm brunch cups topped with warm peach compote. Add a dollop of whipped mascarpone cream, sprinkle with pecan cobbler crunch and garnish with a fresh mint sprig and a thin fresh peach slice if desired.

Chef Jeff Tips

● Make the brunch cups ahead and gently rewarm before serving.

● The warm compote keeps the oatmeal cups moist and gives true peach cobbler flavor.

● The pecan cobbler crunch adds the buttery texture every cobbler needs.

● Perfect for Sunday brunch or meal prep breakfasts.