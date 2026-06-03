Peanut Butter Stuffed Brownies recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Peanut Butter Stuffed Brownies
INGREDIENTS
Peanut Butter Layer:
1 cup creamy peanut butter
Brownie Batter:
12 tbsp unsalted butter
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup brown sugar
2 eggs + 1 yolk
1 tsp vanilla
Dry Ingredients (mix separately first):
½ cup flour
¼ cup cocoa powder
¼ tsp salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Line an 8x8 pan with parchment
Microwave peanut butter 20–30 seconds until soft and spreadable
Spread evenly in pan and freeze 1–2 hours until solid
In a microwave-safe bowl, combine butter and chocolate chips
Microwave in 20–30 second increments, stirring after each, until smooth
Stir in brown sugar until combined
Whisk in eggs, yolk, and vanilla until glossy
In a separate bowl, mix flour, cocoa powder, and salt
Add dry ingredients to wet and fold until just combined
Pour half the batter into pan
Place frozen peanut butter layer on top
Cover with remaining batter and smooth
Bake at 350°F for 35-40 minutes
Edges set, center slightly soft
Cool at least 1 hour before cutting
Finish with flaky salt or peanut butter drizzle if using
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