Peanut Butter Stuffed Brownies recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Peanut Butter Stuffed Brownies

INGREDIENTS

Peanut Butter Layer:

1 cup creamy peanut butter

Brownie Batter:

12 tbsp unsalted butter

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs + 1 yolk

1 tsp vanilla

Dry Ingredients (mix separately first):

½ cup flour

¼ cup cocoa powder

¼ tsp salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Line an 8x8 pan with parchment

Microwave peanut butter 20–30 seconds until soft and spreadable

Spread evenly in pan and freeze 1–2 hours until solid

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine butter and chocolate chips

Microwave in 20–30 second increments, stirring after each, until smooth

Stir in brown sugar until combined

Whisk in eggs, yolk, and vanilla until glossy

In a separate bowl, mix flour, cocoa powder, and salt

Add dry ingredients to wet and fold until just combined

Pour half the batter into pan

Place frozen peanut butter layer on top

Cover with remaining batter and smooth

Bake at 350°F for 35-40 minutes

Edges set, center slightly soft

Cool at least 1 hour before cutting

Finish with flaky salt or peanut butter drizzle if using

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