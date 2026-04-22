Pecan Crusted Chicken with Spicy Honey Sauce recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Pecan Crusted Chicken with Spicy Honey Sauce by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Chicken

2 chicken breasts, halved (4 pieces)

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1/2 cup panko

2 lg. eggs

1 c. flour

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

4 Tbsp butter

Neutral oil, as needed

Mashed potatoes, for serving

Honey Sauce

1 stick butter

2 Tbsp hot sauce

1/4 cup honey

1/8 tsp paprika

1 Tbsp dried chives

DIRECTIONS

1. Pound chicken to even thickness.

2. Set up breading station with flour, eggs, and pecan mixture (pecans, panko, Parmesan, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper).

3. Dredge chicken in flour, dip in egg, then coat in pecan mixture.

4. Heat oil and butter in a skillet over medium heat.

5. Cook chicken 3–4 minutes per side until golden and cooked through.

6. For the sauce, melt butter and stir in hot sauce, honey, paprika, and chives.

7. Serve chicken over mashed potatoes and drizzle with honey sauce.

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