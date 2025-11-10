Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Food Allergy Treatment with Dr. Doug Jones
(The Place Advertiser) - Dr. Doug Jones says people don't have to live with food allergies: they can live without them.
Food allergies affect every aspect of life from grocery shopping, to travel, worrying about your child at school, camp, with friends, the movies, ball games and more.

And, if you or your child has an allergy, you know those adverse reactions to food carry a heavy emotional burden.

Dr. Doug Jones, an Immunologist, says you don't have to just live with food allergies, you can live without them.

He shared the story of an eight-year-old patient who never dreamed of what he wanted to be when he grew up, because he didn't believe he would live that long.

Now he's a happy, healthy kid dreaming of being a firefighter when he grows up.

Dr. Jones says they offer a menu of treatment options to suit you, and they will help you heal your relationship with food.

They offer in-person and teleheath visits as well.

You can learn more at drdougjones.com.

