Clark Planetarium hosted free viewing parties for The Great American Eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Jenny Hardman was at the Pioneer Park location, and there also was a party at Gary C. Swensen Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville.

While we didn't witness a total eclipse here in Utah, we did experience a partial eclipse with the maximum coverage happening at 12:32 p.m.

Clark Planetarium is a great place to learn all about space, you can see all of their programs at clarkplanetarium.org.