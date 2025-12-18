Peppermint Hot Cocoa Krispie Treats will remind you of everything you love about the holidays

Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, says her Peppermint Hot Cooca Krispie Treat will remind you of everything you love about the holidays.

Krispies:

1 tablespoon butter

1 (16 ounce) package mini marshmallows

8 cups rice krispie cereal

1 1/2 cups milk chocolate chips

Hot Cocoa Frosting:

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1-2 tablespoons milk

1/3- 1/2 cup dry hot cocoa mix, adjust amount to taste

Toppings:

1/2 cup milk chocolate chips

1 cup mini marshamallows

1/4 cup mini candy canes, crushed

Instructions

Coat 15×10 glass baking dish with cooking spray.

Set aside.

In a large plastic microwaveable bowl place butter and mini marshmallows, microwave 1 minute, stir, microwave 30 seconds, stir well.

If not completely melted microwave 15 seconds more.

Stir in half rice krispies; mix well.

Stir in remaining rice krispies; mix until well coated.

Pour into baking dish, lightly wet hand with water and press flat into pan.

Allow to cool completely.

Invert onto cutting board or piece of parchment paper and give it a giggle to remove treats.

Hot Cocoa Frosting:

In a small mixing bowl cream butter, add powdered sugar 1 cup at a time; mixing well.

Add 1-2 Tbsp milk until creamy but thick.

Add dry hot cocoa mix; mix until incorporated.

Spread hot cocoa frosting on the top of krispie treats.

Sprinkle topping marshmallows and crushed candy cane evenly over frosted treats.

In a microwave bowl melt chocolate for 30 seconds, stir well, microwave 15 seconds more, stir until smooth.

Drizzle chocolate using a fork back and forth to garnish.

Let cool completely.

Cut into 4x4 square pieces.

Then cover airtight until serving and enjoy your Peppermint Hot Cocoa Krispie Treats Recipe!