Pioneer Theatre Company is bringing local audiences a different kind of holiday show

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) is bringing local audiences a different kind of holiday show this year with "Souvenir".

"Souvenir" is a true story about Florence Foster Jenkins, a New York City socialite, with an insatiable passion for opera.

The problem is, she's hilariously tone deaf, but that doesn't stop her from pursuing her dreams with her loyal pianist, Cosmé McMoon.

Jenny Hardman talked with Linda Mugleston who plays Florence, as well as Bob Walton who plays Cosmé.

Both actors are Broadway veterans, appearing in 20 shows between the two of them!

This is Linda's second time on the PTC stage, after appearing in "Christmas in Connecticut" in 2023.

This is Bob's first PTC debut, although his children have worked at the Theatre.

"Souvenir" marks the second production for PTC on the new Meldrum Theatre stage, located in the Einar Nielsen Field House on the University of Utah campus.

"Souvenir" runs December 6 - 21, 2024. Tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org and use code THEPLACE43 to get $43 tickets.

