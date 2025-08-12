Pioneer Theatre Company is getting ready to kick off its 64th Season

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) is getting ready to kick off its 64th Season.

Single tickets for the season just went on sale last week, so now is the perfect time to ensure you get the seats you want to the productions you want.

Karen Azenberg, Artistic Director for Pioneer Theatre Company joined us with the shows you can see.

"2 Pianos 4 Hands" - This is one of the most successful plays in Canadian history and is finally making its Utah debut.

"Dear Evan Hansen" - This is the first time a Utah theatre company has gotten the rights to do this beloved modern musical classic.

"Noises Off" - This is one of PTC's most-requested titles and is considered one of the funniest plays ever written.

"Ten Brave Seconds" - This is a world premiere musical by PTC alumni Will Van Dyke and Jeff Talbott.

"King James" - This is a poignant look at masculinity and male friendships - told through a shared obsession of LeBron James.

"Come From Away" - This is another Utah premiere of another modern musical classic. This show is based on real people and real events surrounding 9/11 when 38 commercial flights were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland.

Karen says there are multiple ways to enjoy Pioneer Theatre Company. There are subscription packages that allow you to see from three to six shows.

This year, PTC has a new offering for patrons under 35: PTClub ("PTC Club"). For one flat $50 fee, you get access to exclusive events and 50 Percent off tickets.

Or if you want to see one show at a time, single tickets are also an option.

The PLACE viewers will get $10 off any show this season with code THEPLACE10.

Visit PioneerTheatre.org for more information.

