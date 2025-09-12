Pioneer Theatre Company opens its 2025/26 season with "2 Pianos 4 Hands"

Pioneer Theatre Company is opening its 2025/26 season with "2 Pianos 4 Hands".

It's described as a hilarious and heartwarming play with music about two friends chasing their dreams of becoming concert pianists, blending comedy, storytelling, and incredible live piano performances.

Morgan Saxton talked with actors Richard Todd Adams and Matthew McGloin.

The explained that this has a very unique format. Just two actors, two pianos, and a whirlwind of characters—teachers, parents, competition judges—all played by the actors themselves.

The production includes everything from Bach and Beethoven to Billy Joel and pop standards, so audiences get a mix of classical mastery and recognizable favorites. And it's all played LIVE by these incredible actors.

"2 Pianos 4 Hands" has been performed around the world (on 5 continents) and PTC's production is the first professional mounting of the show in Utah. This is also the official 30th anniversary production of the show.

Because the skills required to perform this play are so specialized, only a handful of actors have performed this show over the last 30 years. This is Richard Todd Adams' 10th production and Matthew McGloin's 9th.

Richard Todd Adams holds the distinction of being one of very few actors who has played Jean Valjean and Javert in Les Misérables AND the Phantom and Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway and on tour. He makes his PTC debut with this production, but has toured through Salt Lake before.

Matthew McGloin returns to Pioneer for the third season in a row. He previously appeared in Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express and Prayer for the French Republic.

Pioneer Theatre Company's Artistic Director says "2 Pianos 4 Hands" represents the kind of intimate entertainment that the Meldrum Theatre was built for.

2 Pianos 4 Hands opens September 12th and runs through September 27.

The Place viewers $10 off single tickets for the 25-26 Season by using code THEPLACE10.

Learn more at PioneerTheatre.org.