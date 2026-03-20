Pioneer Theatre Company presents KING JAMES, a heartfelt and funny play about friendship and basketball fandom, running March 20 through April 4, 2026.

KING JAMES follows two men, Shawn and Matt, whose unlikely friendship is built around their shared love of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Spanning years of fandom, the play captures how sports can bring people together and shape our lives in unexpected ways.

Jenny Hardman talked with Khiry Walker who is Shawn and Eli Mayer who is Matt, two standout performers who bring humor, heart, and authenticity to these roles.

They say one of the reasons KING JAMES resonates with audiences is that it's about more than basketball—it's about connection, loyalty, and what it means to share something you love with another person.

Even if you're not a sports fan, the story feels universal and deeply human.

Performances take place at the Meldrum Theatre in the Einar Nielsen Field House on the University of Utah campus.

KING JAMES is recommended for ages 14 and up.

Get $10 off tickets with the code THEPLACE10 at PioneerTheatre.org.

Jenny also talked with Karen Azenberg who will be kicking off her 15th season as Artistic Director at Pioneer Theatre Company this fall.

This fall also marks the start of the 65th Season:



John Proctor is the Villain, playing at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre from September 11-26, 2026.

Little Shop of Horrors, playing from October 23-November 7, 2026. This is a co-production with Arizona Theatre Company.

The Man Who Came to Dinner, playing at the Meldrum Theatre, from December 4-19, 2026.

Mean Girls from January 29-February 13, 2027.

The Utah premiere of Eureka Day (also at Meldrum Theatre), from March 12-27, 2027.

And finally....the last show of our season is still a surprise! We'll reveal the title on September 1st. Just know that's a great show to end our 65th Season in a big way.

Season tickets are now on sale.

There are three, four and six-show options available as well as multiple Rush Pass options. There is also a special membership for people 35 and under.

Visit PioneerTheatre.org for more info.