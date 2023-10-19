Watch Now
Pioneer Theatre Company presents the cult rock musical The Rocky Horror Show

The Rocky Horror Show
This classic stage show actually inspired the beloved film version that we all love.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Oct 19, 2023
Pioneer Theatre Company is presenting the cult rock musical The Rocky Horror Show from October 20 to October 31, 2023.

Jenny Hardman was invited for a sneak peek at the classic stage show that actually inspired the film version that we all love.

Rocky Horror is famous for interactive props and Pioneer Theatre Company is selling pre-made prop kits for just $5.

Props include a frank-n-furter, bubbles to celebrate a wedding, a newspaper to take shelter from the rain, a glowstick to light the way to Frankenstein place and other fun surprises. You can get yours online ahead of time or on site.

Guests are also encouraged to be vocal — and get into the show!

Get your tickets to The Rocky Horror Show as soon as possible, it's the perfect way to celebrate Halloween.

For more information please visit PioneerTheatre.org.

