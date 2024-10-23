Pioneer Theatre Company presents the Utah Premiere of "Prayer for the French Republic"

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) presents the Utah premiere of the three-time Tony Award-nominated play, "Prayer for the French Republic".

It's on stage at PTC's Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre from Friday, October 25, 2024 through November 9, 2024.

Jenny Hardman was on stage to learn more about "Prayer for the French Republic".

The play follows five generations of the Salomon Family in Paris. The play switches between Paris in 2016 and Paris during World War II. And those changes happen seamlessly throughout the play.

"Prayer for the French Republic" was just on Broadway this Spring. In fact, Pioneer Theatre Company secured the rights to bring it to Utah while the play was still on Broadway.

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, after the matinee, expert will be talking about the themes of the play starting at 5:00 p.m.

Use code PTC63 (in honor of PTC's 63rd season) to get $43 tickets to any performance.

There is also a "pay-what-you-can" night on Halloween. Just call the box office and name your price.

Get all the information you need at PioneerTheatre.org.