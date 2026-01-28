Pioneer Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Ten Brave Seconds from January 30 through February 14, 2026.

Jenny Hardman was on stage talking with three members of the cast, all making their PTC debut, as well as one of the creators of the musical and PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg.

Ten Brave Seconds follows a single, life-altering day of an American teenager named Mike who confronts at truth about himself and decides how and when to bravely step into his community.

Them musical features an incredible pop score brought to life by an incredible cast of professionals from Broadway, around the nation, and even several students from the University of Utah.

Viewers of The PLACE can save $10 per ticket with code THEPLACE10 at PioneerTheatre.org.