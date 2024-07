The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened the first official Deseret Hospital in Utah 1882.

Although the hospital has changed since then, you can see a replica of the Deseret Hospital and Quilt Museum at This Is The Place Heritage Park.

Jenny Hardman joined Lucy Fuhriman to learn about the women who were instrumental in the Utah medical field in the 1800s as well as those who would make quilts for the hospital.

For more information go to thisistheplace.org.