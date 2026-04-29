Planning your week? Here are some fun family-friendly activities!

A Block Party on Wheels is happening on Thursday, April 30, 2026 from 4-8pm at Millcreek Common. This is a free skate night that also will have other fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. This event is sponsored by Parents Empowered and Millcreek Promise Program. Click here for more information.

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Cedar City his hosting a Spring Fiesta! People are encouraged to ride their bikes downtown for a "Slow Roll". There will also be yard games, free bounce houses and face painting as well as live entertainment. It goes from 5-10pm. Click here for more information.

Thanksgiving Point is inviting the whole family for a fun event where kids can design and build their own mini animal habitat with a figurine to take home! This is a fun way to learn about animals and their environments. It goes from 10am-7pm on Friday, May 1, 2026 at Curiosity Farms. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, May 2, 2026 it's West Jordan's Art in the Park. This festival brings together original artwork, local artists, live music, interactive chalk art, food trucks and a fun atmosphere for the whole family at Veterans Memorial Park from 11am to 4pm. Click here for more information.

It's a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at Millcreek Commons. From 4-10pm there will be vibrant music, delicious food and festive fun for the whole family including the finale — a giant pinata! Click here for more information.

There's a one-of-a-kind celebration at East High School in Salt lake City on Saturday, May 2, 2026 — A High School Musical Bash! Come celebrate the school's legacy and the 20th anniversary of the iconic film. There will be live entertainment, activities, food and merchandise as well as an outdoor viewing of the movie that started it all! This event goes from 4-10pm. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13!