Prepping for the Holidays: A Merry & Safe Christmas for Every Pup

The holidays bring plenty of excitement, with glowing lights, delicious food, and family gatherings galore.

Myhriah Young, Marketing Manager for Dogtopia says, "We also know this is a time when many families surprise loved ones with a new puppy! So this month, along with our best Christmas tips for your dog, we're adding a Bonus Puppy Tip for those welcoming a new furry friend this season."

1. Decorate with Care

Dogs love sparkly things, sometimes a little too much! Keep ornaments, ribbons, and tinsel out of reach, and be sure your tree is secure to avoid any toppling during zoomies or destroyed ornaments from happy tails.

Bonus Puppy Tip: Skip edible or scented décor (like popcorn strings or cinnamon sticks); curious puppies love to chew, and these can cause tummy troubles fast. You may want to elevate gifts or surround the tree with a wee pen for your puppy's first Christmas.

2. Watch the Holiday Treats

Holiday meals smell amazing to us, and even more so to dogs! Avoid sharing rich foods, chocolate, and sugar-free treats with xylitol or aspartame, as these are toxic for dogs. Keep trash and leftovers safely tucked away.

Bonus Puppy Tip: Establish good habits early by rewarding your puppy for staying out of the kitchen during meal prep and cleanup.

3. Keep Calm Amid the Chaos

Between gift wrap, guests, and music, the holidays can be a sensory overload. Give your pup a quiet space to unwind when it's time to rest.

Bonus Puppy Tip: Establish Crate Comfort; when used for comforting moments, such as sleep, redirecting, and getting away from the hustle and bustle, crates are a great place of comfort for your puppy.

4. If your pup needs a fun, safe place to play or rest while you travel or host, Dogtopia's daycare and boarding options are open all season long. Stay tuned for Puppy Preschool, starting in January!

Go to dogtopia.com, use the store finder to schedule your Meet & Greet today.