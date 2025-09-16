Preventing Gynecologic Cancer with MountainStar Healthcare & St. Mark’s Hospital

Approximately 100,000 women are diagnosed with gynecologic cancer every year in the United States. Cancer of the endometrium, or the lining of the uterus, is the most common cancer of a woman’s reproductive organs. Since September is National Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, MountainStar Healthcare is focusing on screening and prevention. Dr. Jessica Hunn, a board-certified gynecologic oncologist and surgeon who practices at St. Mark’s Hospital, joined FOX13’s The PLACE on Monday to discuss what Utahns need to know to avoid gynecologic cancer.

“A little over 40,000 cases of uterine cancer alone are diagnosed every year,” Dr. Hunn told FOX13’s Morgan Saxton. “The second most common is ovarian and cervical, which is much less, but they also tend to be very late stage when we do diagnose them, especially ovarian cancer.”

Uterine cancer includes various types of cancer, including endometrial cancer, uterine sarcoma, and clear cell carcinoma. Over 90% of uterine cancers begin in the endometrium, the tissue lining the uterus.

The American Cancer Society estimates in 2025 that cancer of the uterus in the U.S. will include over 69,000 new diagnoses and over 13,000 deaths. These estimates include both endometrial cancers and uterine sarcomas. Up to 10% of uterine cancers are sarcomas.

About 69% of uterine cancers are diagnosed when the cancer is at an early stage. This is largely because abnormal vaginal bleeding is an early symptom, particularly when it occurs after menopause. Anyone with vaginal bleeding after menopause should tell their doctor.

A woman’s risk for gynecologic cancer is highest over the age of 60.

Gynecological cancers are those that develop in a woman’s reproductive tract and include:



Different risk factors exist for each of these cancers, including, in some cases, heredity. Still, many women develop cancer without being considered “high risk.” It is important that women know their potential risk factors for gynecologic cancer, as well as symptoms and potential warning signs, along with preventive measures they can take for themselves and their loved ones.

Endometrial Cancer

Endometrial cancer is the fourth most common cancer for women in the United States. The risk of endometrial cancer increases with age because the cancer primarily affects post-menopausal women. Endometrial cancer is uncommon in women under the age of 45.

The American Cancer Society recommends that at the time of menopause, all women should be told about the risks and symptoms of endometrial cancer. They should report any unusual vaginal bleeding or spotting to a health care provider.

There are no screening tests or exams to find endometrial cancer early in women who are at average risk and have no symptoms. Studies show many cases of endometrial cancer are linked to having excess body weight and lack of physical activity and therefore, might be preventable.

Factors that also increase the risk for endometrial cancer include:



Taking hormones

Having an early onset of menstrual periods or late menopause

A personal﻿ history of infertility or not having children

A personal or family history of hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer (HNPCC or Lynch syndrome) or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

A personal history of breast or ovarian cancer

The most common symptoms of endometrial cancer are abnormal bleeding or spotting, especially in postmenopausal women. Belly pain, or pain while urinating or during sexual intercourse can also be symptoms.

Women should talk to a health care provider about their risk for endometrial cancer and about getting regular pelvic exams. The Pap test is very good at finding cancer of the cervix. Sometimes it can find some early endometrial cancers, but it is not a test for endometrial cancer.

Common symptoms of gynecologic cancer include:



Abnormal vaginal bleeding or discharge is common for all gynecologic cancers except vulvar cancer.

Feeling full too quickly or difficulty eating, bloating, and abdominal or back pain are common for ovarian cancer.

Pelvic pain or pressure is common for ovarian and uterine cancers.

More frequent or urgent need to urinate and/or constipation are common for ovarian and vaginal cancers.

Itching, burning, pain, or tenderness of the vulva, and changes in vulva color or skin, such as a rash, sores, or warts, are found only in vulvar cancer.

Cervical Cancer

Any woman with a cervix is at risk for cervical cancer. Cervical precancers are diagnosed far more often than invasive cervical cancer.﻿ Cervical cancer is most frequently diagnosed in women between the ages of 35 and 44, with the average age being 50. It rarely develops in women younger than 20.

Long-lasting infection with certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV) is the main cause of cervical cancer. HPV is a common virus that is passed from one person to another during sex. At least half of sexually active people will have HPV at some point in their lives, but few will get cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer screening is recommended for women starting at age 21, with different testing frequencies based on age and the presence of HPV. Screenings include Pap tests (which detect cervical cell changes) and/or HPV tests (which detect the virus that can cause cervical cancer) every 3 to 5 years depending on the age and type of test.

The HPV test and the Pap test can help prevent cervical cancer or find it early. The HPV test looks for the virus, while the Pap test, or Pap smear, looks for precancers – cell changes on the cervix that might become cervical cancer if they are not treated appropriately.

Screening is not recommended for women under 21, or for women older than 65 who have had adequate prior screening. There are no routine screening tests for ovarian, vaginal, or vulvar cancers, but pelvic exams and reporting symptoms can help with early detection.

Ovarian Cancer

The most important risk factor for ovarian cancer other than age is a family history of breast or ovarian cancer. This includes those with inherited gene changes like BRCA1, BRCA2, and Lynch syndrome. Currently, there are no recommended cancer screening tests for women who are not at increased risk of ovarian cancer.

In terms of treatment for gynecologic cancers, Dr. Hunn has performed over 4,000 robotic surgeries on her patients!

“Robotic surgery has made a big impact in GYN oncology procedures,” she explained. “Years ago, all of our cases were all big, open laparotomies, or big incisions, from the pubic symphysis sometimes all the way up and over the belly button. Now we're able to do these cancer surgeries with very small incisions. The precision that we're able to afford with the robotics allows us to be able to see as well as we can in an open setting and even better.”

About Dr. Jessica Hunn

Jessica Hunn, MD joined St. Mark's Hospital in August 2014. Dr. Hunn received her undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and medical degree from the University of Utah where she continued as an Obstetrician/Gynecologist resident. Upon completion of residency, she practiced general gynecology for three years at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital specializing in care for women with various cancers and complex gynecologic ailments. Her desire to specialize specifically in gynecologic cancer led to a gynecologic oncology fellowship at the University of Chicago. During fellowship, she trained extensively in advanced robotic and traditional GYN ONC surgery. Furthermore, her fellowship also provided a comprehensive education in chemotherapeutics and medical treatment specific to gynecologic cancers. She has participated extensively in national clinical trials for new targeted therapy and traditional chemotherapy, which is a particular area of interest in her practice. Dr. Hunn loves the outdoors and has scaled some of the largest mountains in the world, including Mount Kilimanjaro. She also enjoys hiking, running and cycling in her free time.

