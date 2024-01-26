Put on your dancing shoes: Our Pet of the Week loves to dance with you!

Meet Weston, our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week!

He's an eight-month-old terrier mix who loves to give hugs and even likes to dance with you!

Weston is an active boy who would love a best friend who is active, as well as a doggie companion to play with.

He gets along well with other dogs and is working on cats.

Weston is up-to-date on all his vaccinations, fixed and chipped.

If you're ready to welcome this adorable bundle of joy into your life, apply at hearts4paws.org to meet Weston and discover the happiness he can bring to your home.

His adoption fee is $350.

And if you remember last week'sPet of the Week, Spaz, you'll remember she needs cataract surgery.

Now a high school student is coming to her rescue to raise money for that surgery.

You can help by attending a Doggy Date Night on Friday, February 2, 2024 from 5pm to 7pm at 5116 West Denali Park Drive in Herriman.

There will be doggy art, treats, a photo booth, freebies, coupons and an auction.