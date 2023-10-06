Put this pumpkin patch & thriller park on your Halloween "to-do" list

You'll want to put Kuwahara's Pumpkin Patch & Thriller Park on your Halloween "to-do" list.

There are so many fun activities for every member of your family to enjoy.

The Pumpkin Patch is filled with thousands of pumpkins to choose from in many different varieties.

And, don't forget to take advantage of a photo op at the famous Pumpkin Wall.

When you step inside the Thriller Park you will be transformed to a Halloween wonderland filled with fire dancing, a live DJ, Halloween Main Street and even Zombie Paintball.

Go hungry - because there are local food trucks on site every night.

Kuwahara's Pumpkin Patch & Thriller Park is located at 12153 South 700 West in Draper.

Get more information at kuwaharawholesale.com.