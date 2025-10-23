Rancher Hat Bar's first location comes to Utah.

Rancher Hat Bar started as a pop-up hat bar in a vintage camper trailer, started by a husband and wife duo.

Now it has grown into a full-blown cult-followed brand and the first location has arrived in Utah!

They are known for the custom hat experience where customers select their styles and accessory options.

In addition to rancher hats, they also offer trucker hats, bandana charm necklaces and a bolo tie bar.

You can find your next hat at the new store in Station Park in Farmington.

