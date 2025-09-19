Raspberry Tiramisu recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Raspberry Tiramisu

Ingredients



¼ c. + ¼ c. sugar

½ c. water

2 c. raspberries

1 tsp. lemon zest

8 oz. mascarpone cheese, room temperature

1 c. heavy cream

¾ c. raspberry preserves

20-25 ladyfinger cookies

Powder sugar and extra raspberries to garnish

Directions

1. Line a regular sized loaf pan with plastic wrap, rolling a few inches over all 4 sides.

2. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine ¼ c. of the sugar, water, and raspberries. Stir often until all of the sugar is dissolved, 2-4 minutes. Gently press the raspberries to extract their juices. Stir in the lemon zest and set aside.

3. Use a hand mixer to mix the mascarpone in a mixing bowl until it is smooth and creamy. Add in the heavy cream and the second ¼ c. sugar and mix until you have a mixture that resembles whipped cream.

4. Strain the raspberries through a sieve to collect the syrupy juice in a shallow bowl, reserving the raspberries. In another bowl, stir together the raspberry preserves, 2 tbsp. of the syrup, and the raspberries just until combined.

5. Dunk a lady finger into the remaining syrup covering all sides and set it in the bottom of the prepared loaf pan. Repeat this until you have a single layer of the cookies. Spread over 1/3 of the whipped cream mixture and spread it evenly. Next spread on half of the raspberry preserve mixture.

6. Follow that with another layer of fingers, another 1/3 of the cream, and the last of the preserve mixture. Last do another layer of the fingers followed by the last of the cream. Cover it with the hanging over plastic wrap and place it in the fridge for 6 hours up to overnight.

7. To serve, carefully invert the loaf pan and pull the plastic. Carefully slice the tiramisu and garnish with raspberries. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.