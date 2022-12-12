Watch Now
Ready for New Year's Eve? Here's a new spot to ring in 2023!

Star Bar is a new cocktail lounge in Historic Park City
Jenny checks out one of the newest cocktail lounges in Park City - The Star Bar.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Dec 12, 2022
Star Bar has a new cocktail lounge in Historic Park City. Come and relax, share a good conversation and enjoy a cocktail.

Jenny talked with Marcus Llewellyn to see some of their signature cocktails including a brand new one that's a lemon-lavender flavor.

Marcus says he's constantly coming up with new cocktails so you'll always be able to try them all!

On New Year's Eve there will be party hits from DJ J-Style starting at 10pm.

You'll also want to enjoy a delicious high-end buffet at The Big Dipper at 350 Main Street starting at 8pm.

Tickets are being sold now — go to starbarparkcity.com.

