Real-Estate Rundown: A home in the heart of Taylorsville with a lot of heart

SALT LAKE CITY — Time for another Real-estate Rundown, where we try and match good people with good homes for sale. Today’s listing is a 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage in Taylorsville.

Veronica Villacreses with UVO Group says it is a great location at 5456 South- 3570 West. It is 1,446 square feet of space and all for just $395,000. She also says that this house has a little extra bang for your buck.

“They are selling with all the appliances included...It's not super common anymore. It's a great deal for 395, all the appliances are included. They also recently remodeled the inside of the home, so it looks beautiful. All new flooring, all new paint, and then a list of things they brought into the home in 2019 was the roof, the windows, the furnace, the AC and the water heater.”

This is practically like walking into a brand-new home. If you would like to get in touch with Veronica about this listing, contact her directly at 385-208-9663 or via email at veronica@uvorealestate.com.

You can also learn more at utahforsalehomes.com.