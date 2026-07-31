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BLTA Gazpacho with Smith's Chef Jeff

BLTA Gazpacho with Smith's Chef Jeff
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Fresh, creamy and full of summer flavor, this chilled soup combines smoky bacon, sweet leeks, juicy tomatoes and buttery avocado in one refreshing bowl.

Gazpacho Base

• 2 lbs ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped

• 1 English cucumber, peeled and chopped

• 1 red bell pepper, chopped

• 1 small leek, white and light green parts only, sliced

• 1/2 avocado

• 1 garlic clove

• 3 tbsp red wine vinegar

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 2 tsp kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp black pepper

• 1/2 cup cold water

Crispy Leeks

• 1 large leek, thinly sliced

• 2 tbsp flour

• Pinch salt

• Oil for frying

Toppings

• 8 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

• 1/2 avocado, diced

• 1 cup garlic-Parmesan croutons

• Chives, sliced

• Olive oil for finishing

Directions

1. Combine the tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, leek, avocado, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, and cold water in a blender.

2. Blend until completely smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

4. For the crispy leeks, separate the leek rings and soak them in a bowl of cold water for a few minutes to remove any dirt or grit. Lift them out of the water and pat dry.

5. Toss the cleaned leeks with flour and a pinch of salt.

6. Fry at 350°F for 1–2 minutes until golden and crisp. Drain on paper towels.

7. Pour the chilled gazpacho into serving bowls.

8. Top with bacon, diced avocado, garlic-Parmesan croutons, crispy leeks, and chives.

9. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and serve immediately.

Chef Jeff Tips

• Blend half the avocado into the soup for a richer texture and use the remaining half as garnish.

• The crispy leeks replace the traditional lettuce component of a BLT and add great crunch.

• Leeks often trap dirt and sand between their layers. After slicing, soak them in a bowl of cold water for a few minutes, then lift them out and pat dry before using.

• Make the gazpacho a day ahead for even better flavor.

• Use ripe summer tomatoes for the best results.

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