BLTA Gazpacho with Smith's Chef Jeff

Fresh, creamy and full of summer flavor, this chilled soup combines smoky bacon, sweet leeks, juicy tomatoes and buttery avocado in one refreshing bowl.
Gazpacho Base
• 2 lbs ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped
• 1 English cucumber, peeled and chopped
• 1 red bell pepper, chopped
• 1 small leek, white and light green parts only, sliced
• 1/2 avocado
• 1 garlic clove
• 3 tbsp red wine vinegar
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 2 tsp kosher salt
• 1/2 tsp black pepper
• 1/2 cup cold water
Crispy Leeks
• 1 large leek, thinly sliced
• 2 tbsp flour
• Pinch salt
• Oil for frying
Toppings
• 8 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
• 1/2 avocado, diced
• 1 cup garlic-Parmesan croutons
• Chives, sliced
• Olive oil for finishing
Directions
1. Combine the tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, leek, avocado, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, and cold water in a blender.
2. Blend until completely smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
4. For the crispy leeks, separate the leek rings and soak them in a bowl of cold water for a few minutes to remove any dirt or grit. Lift them out of the water and pat dry.
5. Toss the cleaned leeks with flour and a pinch of salt.
6. Fry at 350°F for 1–2 minutes until golden and crisp. Drain on paper towels.
7. Pour the chilled gazpacho into serving bowls.
8. Top with bacon, diced avocado, garlic-Parmesan croutons, crispy leeks, and chives.
9. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and serve immediately.
Chef Jeff Tips
• Blend half the avocado into the soup for a richer texture and use the remaining half as garnish.
• The crispy leeks replace the traditional lettuce component of a BLT and add great crunch.
• Leeks often trap dirt and sand between their layers. After slicing, soak them in a bowl of cold water for a few minutes, then lift them out and pat dry before using.
• Make the gazpacho a day ahead for even better flavor.
• Use ripe summer tomatoes for the best results.