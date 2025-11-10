Chicken Shawarma Potato Bowls

By Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson
Crispy roasted potatoes meet flavorful marinated chicken in this Mediterranean-inspired bowl, topped with fresh veggies and a tangy garlic sauce. It’s a hearty, easy-to-make weeknight meal that’s sure to impress.
Ingredients
For the chicken:
- 1 lb. boneless chicken thighs
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tbsp. minced garlic
- 1 ½ tsp. allspice
- 1 tsp. coriander
- 1 ½ tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
- 1 tsp. sumac
- ¼ tsp. turmeric
For the potatoes:
- 2–3 lbs. gold potatoes, chopped
- 3 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
For the sauce:
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- 1 tbsp. minced garlic
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- ¼ cup water
For topping:
- Shredded lettuce
- Halved cherry tomatoes
Directions
- Marinate the chicken:
Place chicken in a resealable bag. Add olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and spices. Mix well, seal, and marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Roast the potatoes:
Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss chopped potatoes with olive oil, cornstarch, salt, and pepper. Spread evenly on a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast 40–45 minutes, or until golden and crisp.
- Make the sauce:
In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, sugar, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and water. Set aside.
- Cook the chicken:
Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add a drizzle of oil. Cook chicken (including marinade) for 3–4 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches 160°F. Let rest before slicing.
- Assemble the bowls:
Layer roasted potatoes in a bowl, then add sliced chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes. Drizzle generously with sauce and serve warm.