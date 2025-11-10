Chicken Shawarma Potato Bowls

Prev Next Smith's Food and Drug

By Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson Crispy roasted potatoes meet flavorful marinated chicken in this Mediterranean-inspired bowl, topped with fresh veggies and a tangy garlic sauce. It’s a hearty, easy-to-make weeknight meal that’s sure to impress. Ingredients For the chicken:

1 lb. boneless chicken thighs

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 ½ tsp. allspice

1 tsp. coriander

1 ½ tsp. paprika

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 tsp. sumac

¼ tsp. turmeric For the potatoes:

2–3 lbs. gold potatoes, chopped

3 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. cornstarch

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper For the sauce:

¾ cup mayonnaise

⅓ cup sour cream

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. sugar

2 tsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

¼ cup water For topping:

Shredded lettuce

Halved cherry tomatoes Directions Marinate the chicken:

Place chicken in a resealable bag. Add olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and spices. Mix well, seal, and marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes. Roast the potatoes:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss chopped potatoes with olive oil, cornstarch, salt, and pepper. Spread evenly on a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast 40–45 minutes, or until golden and crisp. Make the sauce:

In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, sugar, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and water. Set aside. Cook the chicken:

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add a drizzle of oil. Cook chicken (including marinade) for 3–4 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches 160°F. Let rest before slicing. Assemble the bowls:

Layer roasted potatoes in a bowl, then add sliced chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes. Drizzle generously with sauce and serve warm.

