Dark chocolate blackberry cupcakes with Smith's Chef Jeff

Rich dark chocolate cupcakes meet sweet-tart blackberry flavor in this decadent dessert that feels bakery-worthy but is easy to make at home.

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate Cupcakes

● 1¾ cups all-purpose flour

● ¾ cup unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder

● 2 cups granulated sugar

● 1½ tsp baking powder

● 1½ tsp baking soda

● ½ tsp kosher salt

● 1½ tsp espresso powder

● 2 eggs

● ½ cup vegetable oil

● 1 cup buttermilk

● 2 tsp vanilla extract

● 1 cup hot water

Blackberry Buttercream

● 2 cups fresh blackberries

● 2–3 tbsp granulated sugar

● 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

● 1 tsp lemon zest

● 1 cup unsalted butter, softened

● 4½–5 cups powdered sugar

● 1 tsp vanilla extract

● Pinch kosher salt

Filling & Garnish

● Seedless blackberry jam

● Fresh blackberries

● Fresh lemon zest

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 (12-cup, makes 24) muffin tins with paper liners.

2. Whisk together the flour, cocoa, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and espresso powder. Add the eggs, oil, buttermilk, and vanilla. Mix until combined, then slowly stir in the hot water. Divide evenly among the muffin cups and bake 18–22 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool completely.

3. Meanwhile, combine the blackberries, sugar, lemon juice, and lemon zest in a saucepan. Cook until the berries completely break down(8-10 minutes).

4. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve. Return the puree to the pan and simmer until reduced to a thick, jam-like consistency. Cool completely.

5. Beat the butter until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla and salt. Gradually beat in the powdered sugar, then mix in the cooled blackberry reduction until light and smooth.

6. Core each cooled cupcake and fill with about 1 teaspoon seedless blackberry jam.

7. Pipe the blackberry buttercream onto each cupcake. Garnish with a fresh blackberry and a light sprinkle of fresh lemon zest.

Chef Jeff Tips

● Espresso powder intensifies the chocolate flavor without making the cupcakes taste like coffee.

● Use Dutch-process cocoa for a richer, darker chocolate cupcake.

● Reduce the blackberry puree until thick for the best buttercream consistency.

● Skip food coloring—the berries create a naturally beautiful blackberry hue.