Farmers Market frittata with Smith's Chef Jeff

A late-summer cast-iron frittata loaded with sweet corn, zucchini, bacon, smoked Gouda and Gruyère, finished with blistered tomatoes and fresh basil.

Ingredients

● 8 large eggs

● 1/2 cup half-and-half

● 1 tsp Dijon mustard

● 1 tsp kosher salt

● ½ tsp pepper

● 6 slices thick-cut bacon, diced

● 2 ears fresh sweet corn, kernels removed

● 1 medium zucchini, small diced

● 1 shallot, finely diced

● 2 cloves garlic, minced

● 1 cup smoked Gouda, shredded

● 1/2 cup Gruyère, shredded

● 1 cup cherry tomatoes

● Fresh basil, sliced into ribbons

● Extra shaved Gruyère, for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Cook the bacon in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet until crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon, leaving about 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat in the skillet.

3. Add the corn and cook undisturbed until lightly browned in spots. Stir, then add the zucchini and shallot and sauté until just tender. Stir in the garlic for the final 30 seconds.

4. Whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, Dijon, salt and pepper. Stir in the smoked Gouda, Gruyère, cooked bacon and sautéed vegetables.

5. Return the mixture to the skillet if needed and cook over medium heat for 2–3 minutes until the edges begin to set.

6. Bake for 12–15 minutes, or until the center is just set.

7. While the frittata bakes, quickly blister the cherry tomatoes in a hot skillet.

8. Top the finished frittata with the blistered tomatoes, fresh basil and shaved Gruyère before slicing and serving.

Chef Jeff Tips

● Browning the corn first brings out its natural sweetness and adds incredible flavor.

● Adding the tomatoes after baking keeps the frittata from becoming watery.

● Smoked Gouda adds subtle smoky richness while Gruyère provides a nutty finish.

● Cast iron gives the frittata beautifully browned edges and moves seamlessly from stovetop to oven.