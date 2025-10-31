Juicy Skillet Pork Chops with Pan Sauce

These skillet pork chops are packed with flavor and finished in the oven for a perfectly juicy bite every time. Topped with a honey-cider pan sauce, this easy recipe is sure to become a weeknight favorite.
Ingredients
For the Pork Chops
- 4 thick pork loin chops
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 1 tbsp flour
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 2 tbsp oil
For the Pan Sauce
- 1 tbsp oil
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 tbsp cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp honey
- 2 tbsp butter
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- Chopped parsley, for garnish
Quick Steps
- Season & Sear: Mix the flour and spices. Rub on pork chops. Heat oil in a skillet and sear chops 4–5 minutes per side until golden.
- Finish in Oven: Transfer to a 350°F oven and cook until the internal temperature reaches 140°F (7–10 minutes).
- Make the Pan Sauce: In the same skillet, sauté garlic, then add broth, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper. Simmer until pork is done, then stir in butter.
- Serve: Plate chops, drizzle with pan sauce, and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with your favorite sides.
Pro Tip: Always rely on a thermometer rather than time alone for perfectly juicy pork!