Juicy Skillet Pork Chops with Pan Sauce

Need an affordable and tasty dinner idea? Try these juicy skillet pork chops!
Juicy Skillet Pork Chops
These skillet pork chops are packed with flavor and finished in the oven for a perfectly juicy bite every time. Topped with a honey-cider pan sauce, this easy recipe is sure to become a weeknight favorite.

Ingredients
For the Pork Chops

  • 4 thick pork loin chops
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • 1 tbsp flour
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • 2 tbsp oil

For the Pan Sauce

  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 1 tbsp minced garlic
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 2 tbsp cider vinegar
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish

Quick Steps

  1. Season & Sear: Mix the flour and spices. Rub on pork chops. Heat oil in a skillet and sear chops 4–5 minutes per side until golden.
  2. Finish in Oven: Transfer to a 350°F oven and cook until the internal temperature reaches 140°F (7–10 minutes).
  3. Make the Pan Sauce: In the same skillet, sauté garlic, then add broth, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper. Simmer until pork is done, then stir in butter.
  4. Serve: Plate chops, drizzle with pan sauce, and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with your favorite sides.

Pro Tip: Always rely on a thermometer rather than time alone for perfectly juicy pork!

