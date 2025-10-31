Juicy Skillet Pork Chops with Pan Sauce

These skillet pork chops are packed with flavor and finished in the oven for a perfectly juicy bite every time. Topped with a honey-cider pan sauce, this easy recipe is sure to become a weeknight favorite.

Ingredients

For the Pork Chops



4 thick pork loin chops

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp pepper

1 tbsp flour

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp oil

For the Pan Sauce



1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 cups chicken broth

2 tbsp cider vinegar

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp butter

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp pepper

Chopped parsley, for garnish

Quick Steps



Season & Sear: Mix the flour and spices. Rub on pork chops. Heat oil in a skillet and sear chops 4–5 minutes per side until golden. Finish in Oven: Transfer to a 350°F oven and cook until the internal temperature reaches 140°F (7–10 minutes). Make the Pan Sauce: In the same skillet, sauté garlic, then add broth, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper. Simmer until pork is done, then stir in butter. Serve: Plate chops, drizzle with pan sauce, and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with your favorite sides.

Pro Tip: Always rely on a thermometer rather than time alone for perfectly juicy pork!