Recipe: Chicken Pillows

Creamy, comforting and packed with flavor, these Chicken Pillows from Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson are a family-friendly favorite. Filled with seasoned rotisserie chicken and wrapped in flaky crescent dough, they’re baked until golden and served with a rich parmesan sauce — perfect for an easy weeknight dinner or a cozy weekend meal.

Ingredients

For the chicken pillows

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup shredded parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 (8-ounce) tubes crescent rolls

3 tablespoons butter, melted

½ cup breadcrumbs

For the sauce

6 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¼ cup flour

1½ cups chicken broth

½ cup milk

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Directions