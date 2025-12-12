Recipe: Chicken Pillows

Creamy, comforting and packed with flavor, these Chicken Pillows from Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson are a family-friendly favorite. Filled with seasoned rotisserie chicken and wrapped in flaky crescent dough, they’re baked until golden and served with a rich parmesan sauce — perfect for an easy weeknight dinner or a cozy weekend meal.
Ingredients
For the chicken pillows
- 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup shredded parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 2 (8-ounce) tubes crescent rolls
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
- ½ cup breadcrumbs
For the sauce
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ¼ cup flour
- 1½ cups chicken broth
- ½ cup milk
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Directions
- Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. In a bowl, combine the chicken, cream cheese, parmesan cheese, parsley, thyme, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Open the crescent rolls and separate into portions.
- Add 2–3 tablespoons of the chicken mixture to each piece of dough and fold the dough around the filling to fully cover it. Place each finished pillow on the prepared sheet pan and repeat with remaining ingredients.
- Brush the pillows with melted butter and sprinkle with breadcrumbs. Bake for 15–20 minutes, or until golden brown.
- While the pillows bake, make the sauce. Melt butter in a pan or pot over medium-high heat. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the flour until a paste forms and cook for 1–2 minutes. Slowly add chicken broth and milk, stirring often, and bring to a boil.
- Stir in salt, pepper and parmesan cheese until melted and smooth. Remove from heat. Serve chicken pillows covered in sauce and garnish with parsley. Enjoy!