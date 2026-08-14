This smoky shrimp skillet is the kind of meal that tastes like peak summer in one pan. Layered flavor while still being easy enough for a weeknight dinner.

Ingredients

Shrimp

· 1½ lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined

· 1 tbsp olive oil

· 1 tsp kosher salt

· 1 tsp smoked paprika

· ½ tsp chipotle chili powder

· ½ tsp garlic powder

· ¼ tsp black pepper

Skillet

· 2 tbsp butter

· 1 tbsp olive oil

· 4 ears fresh sweet corn, kernels removed (about 4 cups)

· 1 small red bell pepper, diced

· ½ medium sweet onion, diced

· 4 cloves garlic, minced

· 3 cups cooked jasmine rice (day-old preferred)

· 1 tsp Better Than Bouillon Roasted Chicken Base

Brown Garlic-Herb Butter

· 3 tbsp butter

· 1 clove garlic, finely minced

· 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

· 1 tsp chopped fresh thyme

· Zest of ½ lime

· Pinch of kosher salt

Finish

· Juice of 1 lime

· ¼ cup chopped cilantro

· Sliced green onions

· Lime wedges

Directions

1. Toss the shrimp with the olive oil, salt, smoked paprika, chipotle chili powder, garlic powder, and black pepper.

2. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the 2 tablespoons butter with the olive oil. Add the corn and cook, stirring only occasionally, until deeply charred in spots.

3. Add the onion and red bell pepper. Cook 3–4 minutes until tender. Stir in the garlic for 30 seconds, then transfer the mixture to a bowl.

4. Add a splash of oil if needed and sear the shrimp 1–2 minutes per side until just cooked. Remove to a plate.

5. Stir the Better Than Bouillon into the warm cooked jasmine rice until evenly coated.

6. Add the rice to the hot skillet and let it toast for 1–2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

7. Return the corn mixture and shrimp to the skillet. Add the lime juice and gently toss together.

8. In a small saucepan, brown the 3 tablespoons butter until nutty and fragrant. Stir in the garlic for 20–30 seconds, then remove from the heat and mix in the parsley, thyme, lime zest, and a pinch of salt.

9. Drizzle the brown garlic-herb butter over the skillet. Finish with cilantro, green onions, and lime wedges.

Chef Jeff Tips

· Fresh sweet corn is worth it in late summer.

· Day-old jasmine rice toasts beautifully and stays fluffy.

· Don't overcook the shrimp—they'll warm again when returned to the skillet.

· Watch the brown butter closely; once it smells nutty, take it off the heat before it burns.