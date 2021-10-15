Red Banjo Pizza and Squatters Roadhouse Grill are part of the Park City Dine About

Locals and visitors can eat more and save less at the 9th Annual Dine About Park City!
Jenny Hardman stopped by two of the locations, Red Banjo Pizza which has been family-owned for decades, and Squatters Roadside Grill, which should be your first stop heading into Park City!
The Park City Area Restaurant Association is the umbrella organization and will have 15 participating PCARA member restaurants in this year's Dine About so you can taste sample seasonal menus for exclusively discounted prices through October 17, 2021.
Dining experiences include 2-course lunches for just $10-$15 per person and 3-course dinners for $20-$40 per person.
Other participating member restaurants include:
Billy Blanco’s
Blind Dog Restaurant
Chimayo
Este Pizza Park City
Flanagan’s on Main
Ghidotti’s
Grappa
Handle
Purple Sage
Riverhorse on Main
Salt Box Eatery & Catering
Shabu
Silver Star Café
Sushi Blue
Versante Hearth & Bar
Windy Ridge Café
For more information and to see menus go to parkcityrestaurants.com.