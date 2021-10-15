Red Banjo Pizza and Squatters Roadhouse Grill are part of the Park City Dine About

Locals and visitors can eat more and save less at the 9th Annual Dine About Park City!

Jenny Hardman stopped by two of the locations, Red Banjo Pizza which has been family-owned for decades, and Squatters Roadside Grill, which should be your first stop heading into Park City!

The Park City Area Restaurant Association is the umbrella organization and will have 15 participating PCARA member restaurants in this year's Dine About so you can taste sample seasonal menus for exclusively discounted prices through October 17, 2021.

Dining experiences include 2-course lunches for just $10-$15 per person and 3-course dinners for $20-$40 per person.

Other participating member restaurants include:

Billy Blanco’s

Blind Dog Restaurant

Chimayo

Este Pizza Park City

Flanagan’s on Main

Ghidotti’s

Grappa

Handle

Purple Sage

Riverhorse on Main

Salt Box Eatery & Catering

Shabu

Silver Star Café

Sushi Blue

Versante Hearth & Bar

Windy Ridge Café

For more information and to see menus go to parkcityrestaurants.com.

