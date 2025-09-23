Ride along on an EV road trip to Park City with Rocky Mountain Power

To celebrate National Drive Electric Month, Rocky Mountain Power is inviting you to follow their journey to EV charging stations across the state in real-time.

You'll see charging stops, scenic views, and EV insights from spokesperson Bianca Velasquez.

The first stop is the charging station in Park City, which is at Kimball Junction Transit Center at the Park & Ride.

You can find charging stations availability through the Electrify America app.

Stay tuned as Bianca travels to other spots across the state.

Visit rockymountainpower.net for more information and follow them on Instagram @rockymountainpower.