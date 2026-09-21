The Other Side Village is a community designed to help people move beyond chronic homelessness.

They provide housing, but that's not all. They believe people also need community, accountability, meaningful work, relationships and purpose to create lasting change.

The goal of The Other Side Village is not simply to stabilize someone, but to help them build the skills and relationships needed to maintain long-term stability and eventually become leaders and mentors within their community.

Rise & Restore: A Gospel Concert for Second Chances is an opportunity for the public to experience The Other Side Village firsthand.

Guests will enjoy the Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir, a Southern brunch, and powerful

stories of hope, recovery, transformation, and second chances.

It's happening on Saturday, September 26, 2026 from 10:30am to 12:30pm at The Other Side Village, 1882 W. Indiana Avenue, Salt Lake City.

Tickets are $75 and include the Southern brunch. Use code RESTORE30 to get 30 percent off here.

For more information visit theothersidevillage.com.