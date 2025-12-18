Rising country music star Houston Merrill has released his first full album

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
After almost two years of production, rising country music singer Houston Merrill just dropped his full debut album.

It's titled "No End In Sight" and is out now along with two new music videos from the album, "Mona Lisa on the Ground" and "No Wife, Happy Life".

Merrill says his personal life experiences of divorce and being a single dad has helped shape his music.

He also believes that's why it resonates with so many listeners.

You can learn more at houstonmerrill.com and find the album on Spotify, iTunes and
YouTube Music.

